WESTERLY — The Westerly High School construction class that built a bus shelter for a boy with disabilities continues to warm hearts across the country.
The newest exposure will come Monday when "Good Morning America," the ABC television network's morning show, runs a piece on the gesture of generosity.
Mason Heald, a class member who took the work on as his senior project, was interviewed remotely by "Good Morning America" on Feb. 18 for the piece, which is scheduled to run Monday. Heald is a member of teacher Dan McKenna's construction class that built the shelter for Ryder Killam. McKenna learned that Ryder, who uses a wheelchair, needed a shelter after his father, Tim, posted about it on Facebook in September.
Heald designed the shelter and his fellow class members, including Ryder's brother, Brent, helped build it. The shelter was delivered to the Killams' Bradford home.
In the past, the class has built picnic tables, benches, lifeguard stands and other items. The class is one of several career and technical offerings at the high school.
The project was previously featured on "NBC Nightly News," several state television stations, and other media sources.
