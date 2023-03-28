MYSTIC — The Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England will partner with the Mystic Aquarium for a Girl Scout Aquarium Takeover on Sunday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Attendees, both Scouts and non-Scouts, of all ages will be able to explore the aquarium, enjoy the sea lion show, and visit the program table to participate in fun badge-earning activities for all age levels.
The badge-earning activities will focus on learning about species within the aquarium, marine environmental issues, and how to become an eco-advocate. There will also be a Girl Scout recruitment table for more information on joining Girl Scouts or to sign up the day of the event.
Participants are required to register for a time slot. The last admission time is 1 p.m. Cost is $23. Current Girl Scouts who are attending are encouraged to wear their uniform!
To register or for more information, visit gssne.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.