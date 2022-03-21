WESTERLY — Paul J. Gingerella, a lifelong town resident and 17-year veteran officer, is the Westerly Police Department’s new chief.
The 40-year-old Gingerella became the 28th chief of the department, which celebrated its 150th year anniversary in 2020, last week when he was sworn in. A ceremonial swearing in and promotion observance occurred Monday night during a meeting of the Town Council. The position became available when Shawn Lacey, the department’s former chief, took off his badge to become town manager after working for the department for 34 years.
For Gingerella, seeking the job as chief was a natural progression after starting off as a patrol officer in 2004, becoming a sergeant in 2015 and then moving up to start serving as one of the department’s lieutenants in July.
“Some officers want to be patrol officers for their entire careers and that’s great. I’ve always liked the new experiences and the challenges,” Gingerella said.
Gingerella holds a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice and a master’s degree in administration of justice/homeland security, both from Salve Regina University in Newport. He graduated from Westerly High School in 1999 after serving as co-captain of the school’s football team and competing in track and field.
He attributes his interest in police work to a few factors including the influence of having an uncle, Frank Liguori, who served on the department, as well as that of another uncle, John Gingerella, who was a state Department of Environmental Management police officer. Additionally, Gingerella said one of his neighbors while he was growing up was a police officer.
“I was always interested in it. Like many kids I always wanted to be a police officer or a firefighter. I never grew out of it,” Gingerella said Monday.
Lacey selected Gingerella for the chief position after interviewing a total of four candidates. The department’s lieutenants and captain were all asked if they were interested in the job. Four of the five applied. The town’s human resources specialist also participated in the interviews.
“I had decided earlier on and I think I made it known that I was going to keep it within the department — I didn’t feel there was a need to go outside. I felt there were qualified individuals within the department,” Lacey said.
While he said any one of the four applicants was capable of running the department, Lacey said Gingerella’s application rose to the top based on a few factors including being the only candidate with an advanced academic degree. Prior to seeking resumes and applications, Lacey met with the department’s captain, lieutenants, and sergeants to get a read on who they thought would be best to succeed him.
In addition to education, Lacey said, he looked at how the candidates interact with other officers and with individuals and organizations in the town.
“I think Paul is well respected by members of the department and I think he is very well respected by the community and that is a driving factor in any kind of position like this. When you are talking about serving as chief of police not everything is black and white. It’s all about relationships in the community and in the department and he has all of those,” Lacey said.
The relationship between Lacey and Gingerella spans decades.
“Let’s go back to fourth grade. Officer Lacey was my DARE officer,” Gingerella said.
When Gingerella was a patrol officer Lacey was a sergeant in a supervisory role. Gingerella admitted to some nerves about taking over as chief following an officer who was with the department for more than 30 years.
“Shawn Lacey has been my supervisor since the day I started here so I have always worked for him. As I progressed here of course I worked for him, but it also felt like I worked with him. It is intimidating because of the big shoes to fill, but I know I can depend on him for help so that takes off a lot of the stress,” Gingerella said.
When asked to discuss public safety issues the town faces, Gingerella pointed to opioid abuse and the often lethal presence of Fentanyl in a variety of drugs that are commonly abused. Working to educate residents, especially young people, about the dangers of Fentanyl and how often it is found in other drugs is critical, he said.
The departments efforts, in conjunction with the state Department of Transportation to combat drivers from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated, must also remain a priority, he said. Similarly, Gingerella said, he looks forward to meeting with more downtown merchants and business owners to learn their concerns first hand. He met informally with a few business owners shortly after getting sworn in.
The new chief also plans to look for ways for officers to interact with community members.
“People need to know that I’m just like they are even though I wear a badge,” Gingerella said.
The department is currently budgeted for 51 officers and currently has 50 on board, including three who are making their way through the state Municipal Police Training Academy. Gingerella said he hopes to get the department back to doing more in-person recruiting efforts at colleges in the area.
“I’d like to pick up recruitment. We need to show people what a great job this is,” Gingerella said.
Getting the department up to a full compliment of 51 officers will make it easier, Gingerella said, to implement potential new initiatives such as establishing a community police division or a street crimes unit.
On the community policing front, Gingerella had high praise for Officers Howard Mills and Mike Garafola. Community policing includes the department’s school resource officers, an area Gingerella said he hoped to work on with Lacey with the hope of getting one back into Westerly Middle School in addition to the one of Westerly High School.
Adding one or two officers to community policing would also make it easier for the department to staff summer boat patrol positions, Gingerella said. He also pointed to completing the department’s work to attain accreditation through the state Police Accreditation Commission and developing ways to celebrate the department’s anniversary next year as goals.
Working as a police officer exposed Gingerella, he said, to pockets of poverty in the town that he was previously unaware of. He said he tries to remain mindful of the challenges individuals face.
“And if I can help why wouldn’t I help,” Gingerella said.
The orientation toward helping is an important attribute for the modern day police officer, he said.
“You need someone who can see all sides of what people might be going through. For instance, yes drugs are bad, but not all people who are doing drugs are bad. Some just need help,” Gingerella said.
In addition to a more gradual change in what policing involves, Gingerella said, recent events such as the conviction of four Minneapolis officers, including one on a murder charge, in connection with the death of George Floyd prompted more sudden shifts in how police departments serve the public.
“It has changed for the better. It gives police departments more accountability,” Gingerella said.
For several years Gingerella worked as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, including a stint as co-chair of the annual fundraising and awareness event. He said he first became involved with the effort because his father, George, was diagnosed with a rare form of the disease. He also found that the event provided a valuable opportunity to get the department in front of the public. It also helped cement his understanding of town residents.
“It opened my eyes to people’s dedication and what they want to do to help change and improve the town. It’s amazing,” Gingerella said.
Gingerella and his wife, Katrina, enjoy traveling to Florida and other locales with their three children, 16-year-old Landon, 10-year-old Eva, and 7-year-old Grace. Gingerella’s mother, Ann Liguori, lives with the family in a first-level apartment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.