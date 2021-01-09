WESTERLY — For 41-year-old Geoffrey Goodman, the coronavirus pandemic has had a silver lining: it's given him the chance to rescue a number of furry, four-legged friends.
"It's given me free time to do the things I've always dreamed of doing," said Goodman, a Westerly native living in Ashaway, who teaches English — virtually — at the College of the Marshall Islands.
Goodman, the youngest son of Mary and Tobias Goodman of Weekapaug, recently completed two round-trip journeys to Alabama to rescue dogs and cats, and on one of the trips, he ended up "huddling in an SUV with three homeless dogs on a freezing winter night."
Goodman, who graduated from Westerly High School in 1997, has a number of collegiate degrees, including a master’s degree from the University of Rhode Island and a doctorate from Korea University, and has taught at colleges and universities in South Korea, Massachusetts and Alabama.
He hasn't always necessarily dreamed of being freezing cold inside a vehicle with rescue dogs, but he has long wanted to help animals in need on a larger scale.
"It feels like such a good use of my time," said Goodman. "I am lucky enough to have a very flexible work schedule that allows me to do more transports."
Plus, added Goodman, who described some of his experiences on the phone and in an email, "I guess I'm kind of a bleeding-heart person."
When he was living in Alabama and working at Auburn University, Goodman would sometimes volunteer at animal shelters, where he noticed hundreds of animals waiting to be adopted.
"Animal shelters in much of the South overflow with cats and dogs," he explained. Alabama has been hit with a number of natural disasters in recent years, from hurricanes to tornadoes and floods. When people are forced to evacuate their homes, they are often forced to leave their animals behind, since shelters rarely accept pets.
Goodman said one of the many things he learned is how the animal welfare world attracts "interesting bedfellows."
"There are academics and religious people, LGBTQ people and moms," he said. "You see all sorts of people."
On his first trip south, Goodman headed to Gadsden, Ala., well-prepared to travel the distance in the midst of a pandemic.
Properly masked and gloved, he wrote, "I brought all my supplies for the trip and only interacted ... with gas pumps."
When he arrived at Carol Huckaby’s "Huckaby's Hope for Paws," he said, his "now-habitual sterility contradicted the dog kennel I was about to live in."
Huckaby, in her 60s, is a cigarette smoker who was wearing "a well-used 'Huckaby’s Hope for Paws' T-shirt and exercise pants," Goodman said, and her place, a small, aged storefront wedged between a glass replacement shop and a used parts lot, literally smelled like a pig sty. Because it was.
Inside Huckaby's shop, he wrote, he saw two small creatures waiting in the pen, "rustling around in hay and pig feed, the happiest piglets in town."
Next to the piglets, Domino, a 40-pound, black-and-white, 5-month-old puppy ("I guess a mix of boxer, American Staffordshire terrier and squirrel monkey") scrambled around in front of the pen then "ran to the wire to give them kisses and yelp."
After loading Domino into his van, Goodman followed Huckaby to pick up the rest of his passengers.
With Domino sitting up front, "her head safely pressed right up to the gear-shifter," Goodman went on to pick up Star ("less than a year, a large terrier and who-knows-what with the greatest random splotchings of mud" who sat "stoically in her cage, a sentinel wolf, completely hiding her actual character."
The next passenger was Butterscotch, a mix of smaller breeds about nine weeks old, so small he could carry her in one hand.
After a memorable drive (listening to podcasts with his companions "biting, wiggling and wagging" all the way), Goodman connected with Alyssa Ellman, who fosters animals and coordinates adoptions under the name Alyssa Rescues.
"It wasn’t until I handed over the dogs in Massachusetts that I realized the importance of the moment to the dogs’ new people," Goodman wrote. "They were getting new family members."
A young boy in the family who adopted Domino "immediately started telling Domino everything about her new life and that she was in fact named Lola," Goodman said.
On his most recent trip, Goodman brought home a dog for his mother, a multi-colored mixed-breed named Selma.
"Geoff has always been sensitive and always been a helper," said Mary Goodman, who lent her son her Jeep for the first trip to Alabama and rented him a huge SUV for his Christmas week jaunt.
"He's great ... he's generous," she added, noting that, as a teacher, part of his job is to "make experiences richer."
"There are plenty of dogs and cats who need homes, but my car could only hold so many," Goodman said. "With a bit more lead time, Carol and Alyssa said they would be able to fill a much larger vehicle."
Goodman said he's looking for a truck, van, or large SUV to borrow or buy ("at a reasonable price") for his next 2,500-mile round trip to Alabama.
"I will sterilize it afterwards, and there could even be a perfect new dog or cat in it for you," Goodman said.
Goodman can be reached at geoffreygood@gmail.com.
