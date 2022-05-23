PROVIDENCE — The cost of a road trip has risen considerably with the price of gas in the past week, and as the unofficial start of summer approaches, there does not appear to be any immediate relief in sight.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline is up 15 cents over the past week, averaging $4.72 per gallon, according to a survey conducted Monday through AAA Northeast. The price is now 63 cents higher than a month ago and $1.78 higher than on the same day last year.
“Gasoline is $1.18 more than it was the week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “That sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated. Domestically, meanwhile, seasonal gas demand is rising as more drivers hit the road, despite the pain they face paying at the pump.”
The national average has not fallen at any point over the past month, either remaining the same or rising every day since April 24. That has resulted in new daily records for gas costs each day since May 10, Albert said, eclipsing the previous high of $4.33 that had previously been set on March 11.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.59 and all 50 states are above $4 per gallon. The average price in Massachusetts is 1 cent higher than Rhode Island at $4.73 per gallon, and prices in Connecticut are 5 cents cheaper at an average of $4.68 per gallon.
AAA Northeast’s May 23 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 11 cents higher than last week. Monday’s national average is 47 cents higher a month ago and $1.56 higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
