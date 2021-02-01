PROVIDENCE — The average cost for a gallon of gasoline is up another two cents in Rhode Island this week as crude oil prices continue to rise nationwide.
A survey of prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline averaging $2.39, up two cents from the previous week and 18 cents over the past month now.
“For nearly a year, motorists have been saving, compared to the previous year, when filling up their gas tanks," said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. "While prices locally are still cheaper than this time in 2020, that extra pocket change is quickly going to dwindle thanks to rising crude oil prices that have made for more expensive pump prices."
The price per gallon still remains 14 cents cheaper than on Feb. 1, 2020.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 3 cents lower than the national average of $2.42. Today’s national average price is 17 cents higher than a month ago and five cents cheaper than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
