PROVIDENCE — Gas prices are up one cent per gallon this week, but instability in demand as a result of the rise in COVID-19 cases are expected to cause the price to fluctuate throughout the remainder of the summer.
The average cost for regular, unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $2.15 per gallon on Monday, according to a survey conducted through AAA Northeast. The price marked a one cent increase over last week and is 56 cents cheaper than it was a year ago. The state average still remains three cents below the national average of $2.18.
“As COVID-19 case numbers surpass 4 million, demand for gasoline is weakening across the country,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “The latest Energy Information Administration demand reading measures at 8.5 million barrels per day, which is about 11% less than a year ago. Gas prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the rest of the summer due to COVID-19 concerns.”
The national price remains one cent higher than it was a month ago, according to AAA Northeast.
— Jason Vallee
