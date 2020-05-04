PROVIDENCE — Gasoline prices are slowly beginning to rise for the first time in three months as some states begun to ease restrictions related to the COVID-19 crisis.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gas had risen one penny to $1.96 in Rhode Island, according to a Monday survey of prices conducted by AAA Northeast. The rise marked the first increase in gas prices since January.
“As some states begin to reopen businesses, those states will likely see demand increase and pump prices will likely follow suit,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs.
Rhode Island’s price is eighteen cents higher than the national average of $1.78. A year ago at this time, the average price in Rhode Island was 90 cents higher at $2.86 per gallon.
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for unleaded regular is 71 cents, from a low of $1.66 to a high of $2.37.
— Jason Vallee
