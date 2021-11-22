PROVIDENCE — The price of gasoline has risen another penny per gallon in Rhode Island, pushing the state's average cost higher than national prices for the first time in months.
A survey of gas prices in Rhode Island conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.42 per gallon. The price marked a 1 cent increase over a week ago with prices now 7 cents higher than they were a month ago.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is now 2 cents higher than the national average.
“The price of crude oil accounts for about 50% to 60% of what consumers pay at the pump, so a lower oil price could eventually translate into better gasoline prices for drivers,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs at AAA Northeast.
The current national average of $3.40 per gallon is 1 cent lower than last week. Today’s national average price is 3 cents higher than a month ago and $1.29 higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
