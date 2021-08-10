PROVIDENCE — With many travelers continuing to seek a break from pandemic worries, gas prices have risen another penny per gallon this week. High demand this summer isn’t likely to ease soon either, leaving the potential for further increases in costs.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline had climbed to $3.06 in Rhode Island by Tuesday morning, according to a survey conducted through AAA Northeast. The state’s price is 3 cents higher than a month ago and 92 cents higher than a year ago.
The state’s average price remains 12 cents lower than the national average of $3.18 per gallon.
“We continue to see very robust gasoline demand for the peak summer driving season,” said Diana Gugliotta, senior manager of public affairs for AAA Northeast, in a press release. “The latest demand rate was 2% higher than the same time period in 2019, while gasoline stocks are about 1% below.”
AAA Northeast’s August 10 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be the same as last week, averaging $3.18 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 4 cents higher than a month ago and $1.01 higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
