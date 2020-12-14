PROVIDENCE — A 14% decline in demand has contributed to lower gasoline prices in Rhode Island over the past few months, with costs remaining almost 40 cents lower than the same period in 2019.
Prices in Rhode Island were up a penny from last week at $2.12 per gallon, according to a Monday survey through AAA Northeast, but even with a four cent increase over the past month, the average cost for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline remains 39 cents lower than on Dec. 14, 2019.
“Gasoline demand is down 14% year-over-year. The numbers we are seeing as of late are very similar to readings from May when many states were locked down and demand was very low,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “The fact is, Americans are filling-up less as states re-introduce travel restrictions and the pandemic lingers.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 6 cents lower than the national average.
AAA Northeast’s survey found the current national average to be the same as last week at $2.16 per gallon. Today’s national average price is nine cents higher than a month ago and 40 cents cheaper than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
