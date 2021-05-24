PROVIDENCE — Prices at the pump continue to rise in Rhode Island with the average cost for a gallon of gasoline up for the fifth consecutive week.
A survey of prices on Monday conducted through AAA Northeast found a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline averaging $2.94 per gallon. The price represents a one cent increase over the past week and a 22-cent rise over the past five weeks. With the Memorial Day holiday expected to bring heavy travel as many adjust back to post-pandemic life, prices could continue to rise throughout the week, AAA said.
“Holiday road trippers may come across some gas stations with low fuel supply in popular travel destinations like beaches, mountains or national parks. However, markets are not expected to be fuelless, like we saw in the wake of the pipeline shutdown,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast.
Today’s price is 97 cents higher than May 24, 2020 , but the state's average price is still 9 cents lower than the national average of $3.03 per gallon. The national price dropped by a penny this week, according to AAA data.
AAA offers these road trip tips for Memorial Day travelers:
- Make a good BET before hitting the road: get your battery, engine and tires checked.
- Consider refueling when your gas tank level hits ¼ of a tank.
- Fill up before arriving at your vacation destination. Gas prices are likely to be cheaper outside of popular travel destinations.
- Use your AAA app to find the closest gas station on your route. You can always call ahead to confirm their pumps are flowing.
- Do not leave home without an emergency roadside kit. Include a mobile phone and car charger, first-aid kit, blankets, drinking water, a flashlight with extra batteries, a basic toolkit, warning flares and jumper cables. AAA expects to assist close to 170,000 motorists with vehicle breakdowns over the holiday period. Don’t forget extra snacks or meals, as well as cleaning supplies, including disinfecting wipes.
— Jason Vallee
