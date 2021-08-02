PROVIDENCE — Gas prices are up a penny again this week, part of a national trend that has seen costs rise by 21 cents per gallon since May, and motorists could be hit with even higher costs through the month of August.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline costing $3.04 per gallon. The price is 1 cent higher than a week ago, 4 cents higher than a month ago and 90 cents higher than one year ago.
“Americans are paying a pretty penny to hit the road this summer. On average, Rhode Island motorists are paying 21 cents more to fill up since the beginning of May,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “August could prove to be even more expensive if crude oil prices increase, driven by market concerns of rising COVID case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand in the near future.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price remains 13 cents lower than the national average of $3.17 per gallon.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.