PROVIDENCE — A small increase in travel for the Thanksgiving holiday contributed to a one cent rise in gas costs this week, but the price remains the lowest November average in 12 years and further decline in expected in the coming weeks.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is $2.09 per gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline, according to a survey through AAA Northeast Monday. The cost remains one cent lower than a month ago and 43 cents cheaper than a year ago.
“As COVID-19 cases increased, the national gas price average saw its cheapest November in 12 years,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northest. “Drivers can expect pump prices to mainly decline in the days ahead, especially with demand the lowest it’s been since June.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 6 cents lower than the national average of $2.15.
— Jason Vallee
