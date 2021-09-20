PROVIDENCE — A seasonal drop in demand has helped to prevent any large increase in gasoline costs in recent weeks, but an active hurricane season threatens further interruption in supplies that could impact prices through October.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island on Monday found a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline is up 1 cent this week, averaging $3.08 per gallon. The price marks a 2 cent increase over the past month and a 94 cent increase when compared to the same day last year.
“Hurricane Nicholas complicated and slowed the recovery from Ida, but the seasonal drop-off in demand helped mitigate price increases on the week,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “We aren’t in the clear yet, though. We are only at the mid-point for hurricane season, and it has been an active one so far, with 17 named storms already. Motorists can expect price fluctuations into October.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 11 cents lower than the national average of $3.19 per gallon.
Today’s national average price is 2 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.01 higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.