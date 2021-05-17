PROVIDENCE — A rise in gasoline costs following a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline and travel forecasts predicting that 34 million Americans will drive 50 miles or more during Memorial Day weekend have led to a spike in gas prices.
The average cost for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline is up by five cents per gallon this week, averaging $2.93 per gallon. The state's average remains 17 cents higher than a month ago and 99 cents higher than on the same day last year.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 11 cents lower than the national average.
“This is going to be an expensive summer for motorists. However, we do not expect it to deter travelers from hitting the road," said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. "AAA finds that despite the higher pump prices, Americans still take their road trips but just may not travel as far as originally planned or go to their planned destination and spend a little less,”
AAA forecasts 34 million Americans to take a road trip 50 miles or more from home Memorial Day weekend to celebrate the unofficial kickoff to summer. That is a 52% increase compared to last summer, but nearly 9% below pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
Regardless, motorists will be met with the most expensive gas prices since 2014, Albert said.
AAA Northeast’s Monday survey found the current national average to be 8 cents higher than last week at $3.04 per gallon. Today’s national average price is 17 cents higher than a month ago and $1.17 higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
