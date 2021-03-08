PROVIDENCE — Gas prices have risen another five cents per gallon over the past week, reaching highs not seen in over a year.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $2.69. The price marks a 26-cent jump in the past month and pushes prices 26 cents higher than they were a year ago at the start of the pandemic.
“With crude oil prices back on the rise, we could see the national average climb towards $2.90 this spring with some relief by early summer,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “The last time we saw the national average flirt with $3 was nearly three years ago in May 2018. At that time, crude was averaging about $71 per barrel.”
Rhode Island’s price remains eight cents below the national average.
Pump prices are increasing as refinery utilization is at an all-time low and crude oil prices surged by more than $2 to $66 a barrel on Friday, the highest price in nearly two years. The jump in crude followed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ and their allies’, collectively known as OPEC+, surprise decision to minimally increase production in April.
— Jason Vallee
