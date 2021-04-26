PROVIDENCE — The average price of gas in Rhode Island is up 3 cents per gallon this week following a steady rise in both demand and crude oil supplies.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline was averaging $2.80 per gallon on Monday, according to survey conducted through AAA Northeast. Despite the rise this week, prices have remained relatively stable and costs are just two cents higher per gallon than they were a month ago.
“Both demand and supply have steadily increased over the last several weeks,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “The jump in demand combined with a small increase in supply pushed the national gas price average two cents more expensive on the week to $2.88. This is the largest one-week national jump we’ve seen in five weeks.”
Monday's price in Rhode Island was 87 cents higher than April 26, 2020, and the state average remains 8 cents lower than the national average. Today’s national average is 2 cents higher than a month ago and $1.11 higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
