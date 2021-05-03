PROVIDENCE — Motorists are seeing an uptick in gas prices throughout the state as warmer weather and a reduction in virus-related restrictions has led to an increase in demand over the past week.
A survey of gas prices on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $2.83 per gallon. The price is 3 cents higher than a week ago and 91 cents higher than it was on May 3, 2020.
“While we saw little price fluctuation at the pump in April, we’re likely to see much larger increases as demand for gasoline begins to increase, especially as Memorial Day and the busy summer travel season approaches,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast.
“Both demand and supply have steadily increased over the last several weeks,” he said.
Rhode Island’s average gas price remains 7 cents below than the national average of $2.90 per gallon. Today’s national average price is 3 cents higher than a month ago and $1.12 higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
