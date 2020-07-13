PROVIDENCE — A loosening of travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and summer weather has contributed to an increase in costs for gasoline over the past week.
A survey of prices Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $2.13 per gallon, an increase of three cents when compared to a week ago. Monday's price was nine cents higher than one month ago and remains eight cents below the national average of $2.21.
“The Energy Information Administration’s data shows gasoline demand and supply continue on a roller coaster ride,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “As motorists react to unfolding COVID-19 information, we are seeing driving behaviors related to filling-up ebb and flow.”
The price remains 63 cents cheaper than it was a year ago, officials said. Today’s national average is 9 cents higher than a month ago and 59 cents cheaper than this day last year.
— Jason Vallee
