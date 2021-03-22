PROVIDENCE — Motorists in Rhode Island have found gas prices on the rise with each fill up recently, but there could be relief in coming weeks as demand dips and refineries continue to increase production.
A survey of prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $2.79 per gallon. Prices have risen by two cents per gallon over the past week and are 24 cents higher per gallon than they were a month ago.
“A dip in demand along with a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization has contributed to slower movement in gas price increases,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “On the week, 32 states had increases of only 3 cents or less. This does not mean gas prices have hit their peak ,but is a positive sign for consumers.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 9 cents lower than the national average of $2.88 per gallon.
Prices on Monday were 55 cents higher than one year ago, according to data from AAA Northeast. Today’s national average price is 25 cents higher than a month ago and 74 cents higher than on March 22, 2020.
— Jason Vallee
