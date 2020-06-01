PROVIDENCE — Motorists in Rhode Island have seen a two cent rise in costs for a gallon of gasoline over the past week, the result of a slow but steady increase in demand over the past few weeks.
A survey of prices in the state conducted through AAA Northeast Monday found a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded gas averaging $1.98 per gallon. The price remains one cent above the national average and 83 cents below the price one year ago.
Part of the incremental jump can be attributed to increases in gasoline demand nationally, which saw a 7% week-over-week increase, according to Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs. The demand still remains more than 25% below a year ago, however.
“Americans are slowly but steadily returning to driving, causing gas prices to increase across the country,” Albert said. “The good news is gas is still cheap. Motorists can fill-up for $2 per gallon or less at 70% of gas stations across the country.”
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for unleaded regular is 57 cents, from a low of $1.72 to a high of $2.29.
— Jason Vallee
