PROVIDENCE — The average national price for gasoline reached its highest point in seven years, crossing $3 per gallon for the first time since 2014.
With Labor Day weekend used as a benchmark for the end of summer, AAA said the average price in the U.S. between Memorial Day and the recent holiday was $3.13 per gallon. The price marks a 99 cent increase over the past year and a 43 cent increase over the 2019 average of $2.70 per gallon.
“Historically, gas demand starts to decline in the fall as schools reopen and summer road trips end, which leads to less expensive gas prices,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Despite the dip in demand, the national average is expected to remain above $3 per gallon especially as crude oil continues to price on the higher end.”
The average cost for a gallon of regular, unleaded gas was up by 1 cent this week at $3.07 per gallon, according to a survey conducted Tuesday by AAA Northeast. The state’s price remains 11 cents lower than the national average of $3.18 per gallon.
AAA Northeast’s September 17 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to 3 cents higher than last week, averaging $3.18 a gallon. Today’s national average price is the same as a month ago and 96 cents higher than this day last year.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.