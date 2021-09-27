PROVIDENCE — The average price of gas has risen a penny per gallon in Rhode Island over the past week, and instability as a result of an active hurricane season could lead to additional price fluctuations throughout October.
A survey of prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.08 per gallon. The cost is now 2 cents higher than a month ago and 94 cents higher than on the same day last year.
“Hurricane Nicholas complicated and slowed the recovery from Ida, but the seasonal drop-off in demand helped mitigate price increases on the week,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “We aren’t in the clear yet, though. We are only at the mid-point for hurricane season, and it has been an active one so far, with 17 named storms already. Motorists can expect price fluctuations into October.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 11 cents lower than the national average of $3.19 per gallon.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.