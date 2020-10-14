PROVIDENCE — Gas prices have remained unchanged in Rhode Island over the past eight days, costs in the state with the state remaining five cents per gallon below the national average.
A survey of prices conducted Tuesday through AAA Northeast found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $2.13 per gallon, the same as on Oct. 5. The price remains two cents lower than a month ago and 37 cents cheaper than on the same day last year.
“In a typical year, a hurricane season like we’ve experienced this year would have caused gas prices to spike, but 2020 is not a typical year,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Low U.S. gasoline demand has helped contain any impact to gas prices locally and regionally throughout this hurricane season.”
The national average of $2.18 per gallon also remains unchanged compared to a week ago. Tuesday’s national average is four cents higher than a month ago, and 47 cents cheaper than this day last year.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.