PROVIDENCE — Gas prices in the state continue to remain unchanged this week with a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline averaging $2.14 per gallon.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island found no change this week on either the state or national levels, leading Rhode Island to remain four cents below the national average for the second consecutive week.
“Low demand, even as gasoline stocks decline, has helped pump prices decline or hold steady on the week,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs. “That is likely to continue into the fall as the season sees fewer road trips, especially amid the pandemic.”
Today’s state price is three cents higher than a month ago and 38 cents cheaper than one year ago.
— Jason Vallee
