PROVIDENCE — The price for a gallon of gasoline remains the same in Rhode Island this week and good supplies alongside falling oil prices may help offset new demands, officials said.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.50 per gallon, the same rate as a week ago. Prices are 7 cents higher than a month ago but remain 9 cents below the national average.
“Despite strong gasoline demand to start the summer driving season here in the U.S., supplies are up and oil prices are falling on weaker global demand expectations,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “Cheaper oil and strong domestic gasoline production is helping to keep gas prices stable.”
AAA Northeast’s Monday survey found the current national average to be 4 cents lower than last week and 5 cents higher than a month ago. The national prices is $1.42 cents lower than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
