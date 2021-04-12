PROVIDENCE — The average cost for gasoline has been steady across the U.S. over the past week, and it has left local prices unchanged.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is the same as last week, averaging $2.77 per gallon, according to a survey through AAA Northeast. The price remains 3 cents higher than a month ago and 77 cents higher than April 12, 2020.
“After a wild March, Americans are seeing a little stability at the pump. On the week, 40 states’ averages either increased or decreased by only a penny, or had no change at all,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Cheaper crude oil prices will likely help to keep price fluctuation low this week.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 9 cents lower than the national average.
AAA Northeast’s April 12 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 1 cent lower than last week, averaging $2.86 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 3 cents higher than a month ago $1 higher than a year ago.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.