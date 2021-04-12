KELECHI EZEMMA, Chariho volleyball, Junior: Ezemma had 10 kills and 10 digs for the Chargers in a 3-2 loss to Exeter-West Greenwich. She also contributed eight kills and 10 digs in a win against North Smithfield.

ALEXA BEAL, Westerly volleyball, Senior: Beal had 11 kills and six digs in a victory over Central Falls. Beal also had five kills and 12 digs in a loss to St. Raphael Academy.

Vote

View Results