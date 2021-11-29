PROVIDENCE — A slight rise in demand over the Thanksgiving holiday did not impact gasoline prices in Rhode Island, with the average cost per gallon remaining the same over the past week.
Prices at the pump were unchanged on Monday, according to a survey conducted through AAA Northeast, with the price remaining $3.42 per gallon. The price is 4 cents higher than a month ago and $1.34 higher than on the same day last year.
“It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown prompted by the Omicron variant will put downward pressure on oil prices for the long term,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure caused by tighter supply and higher demand seems to have abated, and that seems to be stabilizing prices at the pump.”
The state price is now 3 cents higher than the national average of $3.39 per gallon. Today’s national average price is 1 cent lower than a month ago and $1.27 higher than this day last year.
— Jason Vallee
