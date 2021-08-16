PROVIDENCE — A drop in demand over the past week helped offset costs, allowing gasoline prices in Rhode Island to remain unchanged, according to AAA Northeast.
A survey of prices throughout the state conducted by AAA Northeast on Monday found a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.06 per gallon. The price remains the same as it was last week, and is up 2 cents over the past month. The price remains 93 cents higher than one year ago.
Rhode Island’s average price is 12 cents lower than the national average of $3.18 per gallon.
“Although a drop in demand has helped to minimize pump price increases and stabilize the national average, elevated crude prices continue to keep pump prices high as the end of summer draws near,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast.
AAA Northeast’s survey found the current national average to 1 cent lower than last week. Today’s national average price is 2 cents higher than a month ago and $1.01 higher than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
