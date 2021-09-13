PROVIDENCE — Gas prices have stabilized over the past month, with the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline remaining the same week over week for four of the past five weeks now.
A survey of prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.07 per gallon. The price is just 1 cent higher than a month ago and is 92 cents higher than on the same day last year.
The state’s average gas price remains 10 cents lower than the national average.
“Timing is everything, and while supplies have tightened due to the slow recovery after Hurricane Ida, this is also the point when gas demand starts its seasonal decline,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “While there may be some price fluctuation, we expect most motorists to see stability at the pump.”
On a national scale, the average price for gas remains 1 cent lower than last week at $3.17 per gallon. Today’s national average price is 1 cent lower than a month ago and 98 cents higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
