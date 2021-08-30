PROVIDENCE — Gas prices in Rhode Island remained the same for the third consecutive week, but the impact of Hurricane Ida may bring an increase in prices over the next several weeks.
A survey of prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $3.06 per gallon for the third consecutive week. The state's average gas price remains 9 cents lower than the national average of $3.15 per gallon.
“Motorists can expect price fluctuations leading into Labor Day weekend due to Hurricane Ida. Until the power is restored, it’s too early to know the full impact of any damage Ida caused to the oil and gas industry,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Typically, a category 4 storm could mean three plus weeks before refineries are back to normal operations, while offshore production is more likely to resume this week.”
Just before Hurricane Ida made landfall as a category 4 storm, the Colonial Pipeline announced that they had shut down two main lines that run from Houston, Texas, to Greensboro, North Carolina. The company added that following an infrastructure inspection after the storm, the pipeline would be back to full service.
Gas prices in southern New England will see minimal impact at the pump if the pipeline is down for a matter of hours versus days, Albert said.
Today’s average state price is 3 cents higher than a month ago and 89 cents higher than on the same day last year. The national average is 1 cent lower than a month ago and 92 cents higher than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
