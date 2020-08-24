PROVIDENCE — Gas prices in Rhode Island remain unchanged this week, with costs remaining the same despite a drop in demand.
A survey of prices conducted through AAA Northeast Monday found a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $2.13 per gallon. The price is one cent lower than a month ago and 47 cents cheaper than during the same period in 2019.
“Gasoline supplies hit their lowest level since the pandemic began and demand dipped on the week, down to 8.6 million barrels per day,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “These decreases typically lead to cheaper pump prices, but this summer we’ve seen atypical gas price trends.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 5 cents lower than the national average. The national average remains the same as a month ago, and 41 cents cheaper than last year.
This week the market is watching Tropical Storms Marco and Laura, AAA said. Marco, whose force is decreasing and is expected to be a tropical depression late on Tuesday, is less of a concern. However, Laura is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and become a hurricane by early Tuesday.
According to the U.S. Department of Interior's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, approximately 58 percent, or 1.065 million barrels per day, of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shuttered ahead of the storms and 114 platforms evacuated.
— Jason Vallee
