PROVIDENCE — Motorists are paying a little more at the pump this week as a result of economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns tied to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline reached $3.08 on Monday, up 1 cent from a week ago, according to AAA Northeast. The price is also a penny higher per gallon than it was one month ago and 95 cents lower than on Oct. 4, 2020.
“Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic could be playing a role in keeping crude oil prices elevated,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “There may be some relief on the horizon due to the news that OPEC and its allies might ramp up production increases faster than previously agreed.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 12 cents lower than the national average of $3.20 per gallon. Monday's national average was 2 cents higher than a month ago and $1.02 higher than on the same day day last year.
— Jason Vallee
