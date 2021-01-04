PROVIDENCE — The average cost for a gallon of gasoline continues to rise at a slow, but steady pace in southern in New England.
The average price is up two cents from last week, averaging $2.22 per gallon in Rhode Island, according to a Monday survey through AAA Northeast. The price represents a 10 cent per gallon rise over the past month.
“While gas prices average 11 to 12 cents more than last month, January gas prices are already 33 cents cheaper (nationally) than this time last year. That is the largest year-over-year difference at the beginning of January since 2015," said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast.
"AAA expects demand to dwindle in coming weeks and gas prices to likely be cheaper, especially if crude oil holds at the current price,” he said.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 3 cents lower than the national average and remains 35 cents cheaper than it was in the state on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
