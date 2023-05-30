PROVIDENCE — A seasonal surge heading into Memorial Day weekend has led to a rise in prices at the gas pump to kick-off summer.
A survey conducted through AAA Northeast on Tuesday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.51 per gallon. The price marks a 9 cent rise over the past week and brings an end to several consecutive weeks of decline in Rhode Island.
“The rise in demand for oil and gasoline is helping to push pump prices higher for now,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast.
The seasonal surge in gasoline demand leading into the long holiday weekend resulted in the national average for a gallon of gas rising to $3.57. AAA had forecast that Memorial Day road trips would be up 6% over last year, with more than 37 million Americans driving to their destinations.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 2 cents higher than a month ago and $1.20 lower than on the same day last year. Rhode Island’s average gas price is 6 cents lower than the national average of $3.57 per gallon.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.