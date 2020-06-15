PROVIDENCE — Higher demand as a result of fewer social distancing restrictions and economic reopening across the country are continuing to drive an increase in gas prices.
Gasoline prices continue to climb slowly upward with a 3 cent rise in cost per gallon over the past week, according to a Monday survey through AAA Northeast, but regional prices still remain below the national average.
Monday's survey found a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $2.03 per gallon, a three cent increase over a week ago. Rhode Island’s price is seven cents lower than the national price of $2.10.
“As Americans drive more, they are boosting gasoline demand, and that increased demand is generally lifting pump prices,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs. “Higher demand will continue to push up gas prices in the coming weeks, but the numbers aren’t going to spike as high as they typically do in summer. That’s because demand won’t be sufficient enough to drive down stock levels, and we have a robust supply right now.”
A year ago at this time, the average price in Rhode Island was 69 cents higher at $2.72 per gallon.
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for unleaded regular is 48 cents, from a low of $1.77 to a high of $2.25.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.