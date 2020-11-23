PROVIDENCE — Gas prices remain well below the typical average for this time of year, but the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to cause a decrease in travel despite favorable costs.
Rhode Island’s average gas price Monday remained the same as last week, according to AAA Noertheast, with regular, unleaded averaging $2.08 per gallon. The price is three cents lower than a month ago and 51 cents cheaper than during the same period last year.
“Typically, cheaper gas prices are an incentive for people to travel during a holiday weekend, but that is just not the case this year,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast.
“AAA forecasted a decrease in Thanksgiving travel year-over-year due to increasing COVID-19 positive case numbers, renewed quarantine guidelines and the latest CDC guidance. All of this has prompted Americans, who had plans to travel, to reconsider spending the holiday at home,” he said.
Rhode Island’s average gas price remains 2 cents lower than the national average of $2.10 per gallon.
— Jason Vallee
