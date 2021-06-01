PROVIDENCE — The average price for gasoline remains the same as it was a week ago, but steady declines in supply paired with a return to more pre-pandemic summer travel numbers are likely to cause fluctuation throughout June.
Rhode Island’s average price is the same as last week at $2.94 per gallon, according to a survey conducted Tuesday by AAA Northeast. The state’s price is 12 cents higher than a month ago and 97 cents higher than June 1, 2020.
“Gasoline supply and demand levels are looking more like typical summer numbers as demand has steadily jumped week-over-week since the end of April and supply declines,” said Lloyd Albert, senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast.
“The increasing demand and decreasing supply combined with more expensive crude oil prices mean gas prices are likely to fluctuate throughout June,” Albert continued. “We could see some decreases early in the month and increases mid-month as the school year ends and summer travel increases.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 10 cents lower than the national average of $3.04 per gallon. The current national average is a penny higher than last week.
— Jason Vallee
