PROVIDENCE — As the price of gasoline continues to hit record-highs in Rhode Island and on Thursday, the price reached $5.00 per gallon for the first time ever.
The price marks a six cent rise in prices since Monday and 29-cent rise overall in just 10 days as the cost of oil nears $120 per barrel, almost double that from last August, and increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply. Rhode Island joins Massachusetts, which reached the mark a few days ago, and is now $5.02.
Connecticut averages $4.95 and the national average for regular, unleaded self-serve is $4.97.
“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”
Domestic gasoline demand rose in the wake of a robust Memorial Day weekend of travel, pushing the national average for a gallon of gas up by 25 cents in one week.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.