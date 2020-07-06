PROVIDENCE — Increased travel over the holiday weekend was not enough to cause any significant uptick in demand, leading to just a one cent increase in gas prices over the past week.
According to AAA Northeast, prices for a gallon of self-serve, unleaded gasoline are averaging $2.10 per gallon in Rhode Island. The price remains six cents below the average cost per gallon in Connecticut and eight cents below the national average.
Despite July Fourth falling on a Saturday this year with many U.S. residents enjoying a three day weekend, AAA representatives said there was actually a slight drop in demand nationwide as a result of recent spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases. Paired with an increase in supplies, and prices remained steady for much of the country.
“Independence Day weekend gas prices were nearly 60 cents cheaper than last year and on top of that, they were the most inexpensive prices seen for the holiday since 2004,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs.
AAA Northeast’s July 6 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be $2.18, up a penny from last week. Today’s national average is 17 cents cheaper than a month ago, and 57 cents cheaper than during the smae period last year.
— Jason Vallee
