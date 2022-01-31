PROVIDENCE — Concerns over Russia's response to sanctions related to its actions with Ukraine have contributed to an instable market and contributed to another rise in costs at the pump.
According to AAA Northeast, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island had reached $3.38 on Monday. The price is up 4 cents over a week ago and is now 99 cents higher than on the same day last year.
“Uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine is contributing to higher crude oil prices, which are closing in on $90 per barrel,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market. Higher oil prices will lead to higher pump prices for drivers.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 2 cents higher than the national average on $3.36 per gallon. Today’s national average price is 8 cents higher a month ago.
— Jason Vallee
