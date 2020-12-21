PROVIDENCE — The average cost for a gallon of gasoline has risen five cents in Rhode Island over the past week, the result of factors including a rise in crude oil costs and a tightening supply.
The average cost for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline jumped to $2.17 on Monday, according to AAA Northeast. The rise in cost brings the price to the highest level seen since February.
According to AAA, two factors have contributed to driving up the price at the pump including a steady rise in the domestic price of crude since November. Prices began to rise last month alongside vaccination news and have only increased with it becoming available, the company said.
“The recent gas price pump jumps are a bit surprising given December demand numbers are the lowest posted for the month since 1999,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “The increases are likely to be short-lived, especially as holiday road travel is expected to see at least a 25% decline.”
The latest price is 10 cents higher than a month ago, but still remains 35 cents cheaper than Dec. 21. Rhode Island’s average gas price also remains 5 cents lower than the national average.
— Jason Vallee
