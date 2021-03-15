PROVIDENCE — The state’s average gas price has risen another 8 cents over the past week and is now 31 cents higher than it was just a month ago.
A survey of Rhode Island gas prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $2.77 per gallon. The price remains 9 cents below the national average, but is 42 cents higher than at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic one year ago.
The prices could continue to rise in the coming weeks, especially with a decline in gasoline stocks and increase in demand across the U.S. expected to continue.
“On average, Americans are paying 14% more to fill-up compared to February,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead.”
The continued increase in costs comes following last month’s winter storm in Texas, and the national gas price average has jumped nearly 40 cents since then.
Monday’s national average is 36 cents higher than a month ago and 60 cents higher than this day last year.
— Jason Vallee
