PROVIDENCE — Gas prices are on the rise, and an 8-cent increase over the past week has pushed prices up by nearly 20 cents per gallon over the past month.
A survey of prices found a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $2.34 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA Northeast. The price, which has now risen by 19 cents in the past 28 days, remains four cents below the national average. It remains 24 cents cheaper than it was a year ago.
“These rising prices were expected as supply tightens and crude oil gets more expensive,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast.
Today’s national average price is 17 cents higher than a month ago and 17 cents cheaper than on Jan. 18, 2020.
— Jason Vallee
