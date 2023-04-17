PROVIDENCE — Gas prices have climbed in Rhode Island in recent weeks as the price of crude oil has been on the rise, but the state’s price still remains 25 cents below the national average.
A survey of gas prices in Rhode Island on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $3.42 per gallon, an 8-cent rise compared to a week ago and 15 cents higher than a month ago. The national average rose 7 cents since last week, with the high cost of oil attributed for the daily rise that has occurred nationally since March 29.
Crude oil, gasoline's main ingredient, has hovered in the low-$80s per barrel over the past week.
“When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80 a barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. "As long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases for now."
AAA Northeast’s April 17 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 7 cents higher than last week at $3.67 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 22 cents higher than a month ago and is 41 cents lower than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
