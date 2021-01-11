PROVIDENCE — The average cost for a gallon of gas has risen four cents over the past week, and a rise in crude oil costs and tightening of supplies could lead to further cost increases in the coming weeks.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $2.26 per gallon. The price is 15 cents higher than a month ago, but also remains five cents below the national average.
“Gas prices are rising as supply tightens and crude oil gets more expensive. Decreasing demand is outweighed by these other factors at the moment,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “Last week crude oil pushed to the highest price since before the pandemic. If crude prices remain high, Americans can expect to pay more at the pump this month.”
Rhode Island's price remains 32 cents cheaper than it was one year ago, even with the recent increase in prices.
— Jason Vallee
