PROVIDENCE — Gas prices are cheaper for Memorial Day than they've been in nearly 20 years, but it is not likely to lead to an increase in travel over the holiday weekend.
A survey through AAA Northeast on Monday found a gallon of regular, unleaded gas averaging $1.96 per gallon. The price is up three cents this week, but prices remains nearly 90 cents per gallon lower than they were just one year ago.
“Gas prices around Memorial Day have not been this cheap in nearly 20 years. However, as the country continues to practice social distancing, this year’s unofficial kick-off to summer is not going to drive the typically millions of Americans to travel,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of AAA Public and Government Affairs. “Despite inexpensive gas prices, AAA anticipates this year’s holiday will likely set a record low for travel volume.”
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for unleaded regular is 52 cents, from a low of $1.67 to a high of $2.19.
— Jason Vallee
