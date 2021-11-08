PROVIDENCE — Gasoline costs continue to rise, with prices up another 2 cents per gallon this week and 25 cents over the past month, but the end of Daylight Savings Time could signal a change in demand that is expected to bring relief in the coming weeks.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.40 per gallon, a 2 cent increase over a week ago. The price is 25 cents higher than a month ago and $1.32 higher than on Nov. 8, 2020.
“Many people mourn the end of Daylight Saving Time, with its earlier sunsets, but when darkness falls earlier, demand for gasoline often drops as well because people tend to head straight home from work rather than go out in the evening. And that falling demand often puts downward pressure on prices at the pump,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast.
Rhode Island’s average gas price remains 2 cents lower than the national average of $3.42 per gallon.
Today’s national average price is 16 cents higher than a month ago and $1.31 higher than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
