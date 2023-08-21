PROVIDENCE — A small dip in oil prices has helped to stabilize gas costs, with the average price per gallon remaining the same in Rhode Island over the past week.
A survey of prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.76 per gallon, the same as a week ago and 25 cents higher than a month ago. The state’s average price remains 10 cents below the national average of $3.86.
Oil prices ended lower last week for the first time since June on concerns about weaker demand from an economically-stressed China — the world’s the world’s largest importer of oil — and an expectation that the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates, which can cool domestic demand for gasoline.
“Gas prices are flat as the summer driving season comes to a close,” said Mark Schieldrop, public affairs specialist for AAA Northeast. “Late summer gasoline demand has softened as Americans shift from vacation planning to back-to-school preparations, but the calm in gas markets could end abruptly in the coming weeks depending on hurricane activity over the Atlantic Ocean.”
Schieldrop noted that one large storm could cause significant disruption to coastal oil and gas infrastructure.
AAA Northeast’s Aug. 21 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be one cent higher than last week and 28 cents higher than a month ago.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.